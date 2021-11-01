Space Cow Boy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,901.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for $42.47 or 0.00069397 BTC on popular exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $14,901.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00231765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

