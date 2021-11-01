SparksPay Hits Market Capitalization of $45,742.35 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $45,742.35 and approximately $16.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 192.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,707,317 coins and its circulating supply is 10,474,777 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

