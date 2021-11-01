Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $29.63 million and $1.53 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 86,374,766 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

