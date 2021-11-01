SPINDLE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $921.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. SPINDLE has a market cap of $684,369.38 and $921.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,982.35 or 1.00115410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00060311 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.98 or 0.00584420 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.16 or 0.00310541 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.87 or 0.00183654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001513 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001992 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

