Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $365.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $303.64.

Shares of SPOT opened at $289.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.49. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.75 and a 200-day moving average of $243.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

