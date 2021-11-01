Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $7.28 Million Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 446.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 382,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,429,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.47.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAP opened at $225.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $235.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

