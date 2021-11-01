Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 96.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 192,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $152.03 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

