SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. Research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

