SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $96.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

