STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.12. 3,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,218. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

