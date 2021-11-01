Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $13.51 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

