Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $13.51 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

