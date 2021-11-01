Standard Protocol (STND) Market Capitalization Tops $9.96 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001212 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00078547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00102217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,407.18 or 1.00411365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.65 or 0.07037213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022998 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

