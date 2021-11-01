Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $219.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.55.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $179.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.18. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $162.30 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

