Stantec (STN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million.

STN stock opened at C$68.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$72.11. The firm has a market cap of C$7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Several research firms have commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.92.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Insiders sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332 in the last 90 days.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

