Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.53. 817,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,894,228. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

