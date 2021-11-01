Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $3.10 on Monday, hitting $109.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,228. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

