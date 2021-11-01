STARSHIP Trading 312.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00004708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 312.5% against the US dollar. STARSHIP has a market cap of $55.22 million and $576,276.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00073004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00072157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00101676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,078.54 or 1.00070847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.87 or 0.06994268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00022266 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

