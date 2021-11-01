State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. State Auto Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,831,294.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,588. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

