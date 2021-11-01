State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 41.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,194,000 after purchasing an additional 199,163 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 491.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 138,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 114,839 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street stock opened at $98.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $57.42 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

