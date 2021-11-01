State Street Corp Acquires 61,994 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.61% of Power Integrations worth $178,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,554,000 after acquiring an additional 51,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,854 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POWI opened at $103.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.37. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Benchmark increased their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

