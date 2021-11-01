State Street Corp Has $202.78 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 782,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $202,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $842,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.95. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -34.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.