State Street Corp Has $206.71 Million Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.60% of Athene worth $206,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Athene by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Athene by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,903. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

