State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,834,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 549,703 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $182,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,908,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $37,015,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $24,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $15,032,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCCO stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

