Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of MITO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,914. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 750,417 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

