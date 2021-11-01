Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $30.90

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.90, but opened at $29.64. Steel Partners shares last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $386.43 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 16.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 31.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 36.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

