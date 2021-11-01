Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $30.90

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.90, but opened at $29.64. Steel Partners shares last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 13 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $386.43 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 16.56%.
Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)
Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.