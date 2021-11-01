Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Price Target Raised to $15.50

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

SCM stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $271.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.33. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 264,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.