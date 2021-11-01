Stephens Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $123.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price upped by Stephens from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.08.

BOOT opened at $104.49 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

