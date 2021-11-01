Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 657.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 635.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 106.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWSC opened at $83.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $92.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.