Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKF. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKF opened at $122.19 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $124.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

