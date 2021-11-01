Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,588 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

BATS:CSM opened at $106.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

