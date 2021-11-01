Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 458 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 263,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 76,755 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 201.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $4,378,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $258.23 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $110.50 and a 12 month high of $270.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

