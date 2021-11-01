Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,147 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $106.56 on Monday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average of $100.36.

