Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 155 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,885,000 after acquiring an additional 209,812 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RZV opened at $96.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.10.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

