Stifel Financial Corp Sells 10,044 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Macerich by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Macerich by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in The Macerich by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.99. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

