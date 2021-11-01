Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to C$135.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCNNF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of TCNNF stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 252,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,083. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.