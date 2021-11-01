STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.21 ($50.84).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €40.92 ($48.14) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.50. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.