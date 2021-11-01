STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Finally, upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 745,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 57.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.72. 1,696,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

