STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Down 39.0% in October

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

SSKN stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.54 million, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSKN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

