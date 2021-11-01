Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,701 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Summit State Bank worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.85. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

