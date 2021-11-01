Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,788 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $154,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $195.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

