Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.37.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$32.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.81. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.77 and a 1-year high of C$32.99. The company has a market cap of C$47.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

