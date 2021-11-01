Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMCI opened at $35.39 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

