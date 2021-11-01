SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $671.50 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $671.50 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $12.75 or 0.00020899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00222538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00096363 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 236,718,538 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

