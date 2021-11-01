Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $86.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of TXT opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $951,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

