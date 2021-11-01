Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 192,519 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 371,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 69,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YAC opened at $9.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

