Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. 36,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 767,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of research firms have commented on SUZ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Suzano in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 171.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Suzano by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Suzano by 7,189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

