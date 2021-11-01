SVB Leerink Boosts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $325.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.38.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen stock opened at $290.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.16 and a 200-day moving average of $233.36. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 45.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 17.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 12.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.