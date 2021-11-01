SVB Leerink Raises Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $84.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.71. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,093 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 503,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after buying an additional 361,514 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.