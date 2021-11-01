SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagen in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.59 EPS.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

Shares of SGEN opened at $176.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $202.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.74 and its 200-day moving average is $155.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Seagen by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

