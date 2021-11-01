SVB Leerink Weighs in on Stryker Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $9.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.31. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

NYSE:SYK opened at $266.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.16. Stryker has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

